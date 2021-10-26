OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,246,754 shares.The stock last traded at $55.85 and had previously closed at $54.13.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

