ONEOK (OKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OKE stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

