Ontology (ONT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $98.74 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $844.18 million and $98.74 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00044012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00111857 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.33 or 0.00447779 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00037058 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

