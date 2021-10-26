OpenDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00215015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

