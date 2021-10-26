Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $83.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $60.80 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.