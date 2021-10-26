Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 109.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Option Care Health worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.