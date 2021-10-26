Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OBT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. 2,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62. Orange County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

