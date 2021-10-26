Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORC. TheStreet downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ORC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 134,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,725. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $694.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.51%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

