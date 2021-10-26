O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.46.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $662.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $603.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.