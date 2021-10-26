OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 319.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.95% of OrthoPediatrics worth $24,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 538,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 203,154 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,321 shares of company stock worth $780,217. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.69.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIDS. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

