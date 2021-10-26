Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$2.950 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$2.95 EPS.
NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.
In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
