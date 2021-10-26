Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Set at C$47.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) has been given a C$47.00 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.27.

OVV traded up C$0.61 on Tuesday, hitting C$49.06. 181,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,753. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$10.62 and a twelve month high of C$50.27. The company has a market cap of C$12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.89.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.9199998 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

