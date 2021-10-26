Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

