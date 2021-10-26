Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paramount Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paramount Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13,044.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

