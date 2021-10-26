Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.50 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $22.69 or 0.00036557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $70.50 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00076537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00101903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,186.32 or 1.00170584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.16 or 0.06636804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021435 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,423 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

