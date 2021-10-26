Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

PRK stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.83. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,361. Park National has a 52 week low of $87.81 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park National stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Park National were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRK shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

