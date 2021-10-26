Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.43. 4,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.