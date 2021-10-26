Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Party City Holdco worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $821.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 3.89.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. Equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

