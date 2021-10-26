Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,006,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,739,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after buying an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after buying an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.