Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

