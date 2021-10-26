Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,138,000 after acquiring an additional 437,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $124.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

