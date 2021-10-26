PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,199 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.