PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

