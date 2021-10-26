PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 10,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

