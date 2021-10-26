PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 192,785 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,785 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ring Energy worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 590,582 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $390.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.53.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. The business had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on REI shares. Truist raised their target price on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 511,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

