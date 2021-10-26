PEAKDEFI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $244.64 million and $1.08 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00215103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00104073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,382,391,497 coins and its circulating supply is 1,018,849,095 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

