Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.40 million-$947.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.55 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.340-$3.400 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pentair from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.29.

NYSE PNR traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. 40,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,509. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Pentair has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

