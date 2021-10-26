Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34 to $3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +22% to +23% or $3.652 billion to $3.682 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.340-$3.400 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.29.

Shares of PNR opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

