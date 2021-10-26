Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81 to $0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +15% to +19% or $915.4 million to $947.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.80 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.340-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

