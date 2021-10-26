Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $110.66 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $110,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $90,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,610 shares of company stock worth $5,322,420. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,376. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $120.76 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

