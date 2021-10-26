Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $745,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 8,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

