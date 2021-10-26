Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 282,547 Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 90.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,547 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TCRR. Truist reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 4,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,816. The company has a market capitalization of $262.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.