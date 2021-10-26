Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 685,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,052,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BioAtla by 511.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BioAtla by 399.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,806. BioAtla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioAtla presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB).

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.