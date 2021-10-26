PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

PetMed Express has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

NASDAQ PETS opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PETS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.