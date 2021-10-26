PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PETS stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

