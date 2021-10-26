PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.
PETS stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.