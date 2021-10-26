Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0519 on Top Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $46,580.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00077224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00101596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,417.63 or 1.00069253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.48 or 0.06687804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002635 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,493,776 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

