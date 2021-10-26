PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading 67.9% Higher This Week

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00213680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.