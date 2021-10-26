Pi Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) – Pi Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Winpak in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPK. CIBC set a C$40.47 price target on shares of Winpak in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Winpak in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.51. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of C$37.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.61%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

