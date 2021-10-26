PIN Price Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,553.71 or 1.00343972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.24 or 0.06691183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021394 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

