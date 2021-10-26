Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Sells 25,584 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,584 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.3% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

