Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 21.3% in the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $728,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,759,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,808,000 after purchasing an additional 160,119 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.1% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 16,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 26,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

