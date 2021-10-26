Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.