Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

PNFP opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,329 shares of company stock valued at $14,741,859. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

