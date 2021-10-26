Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.10 and last traded at $48.29, with a volume of 568220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

Specifically, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,908 shares of company stock worth $36,579,276. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

