Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.83. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. Equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

