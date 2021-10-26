Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $8,700,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 573.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 1,118,204 shares in the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

CRK stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

