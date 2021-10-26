Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 17,000 DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.