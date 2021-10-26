Pinz Capital Management LP Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Pinz Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 295,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 58.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

