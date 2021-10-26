Pinz Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Pinz Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.