Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New $117,000 Investment in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $456,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $1,819,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $1,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in JOANN during the second quarter worth $719,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays downgraded JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

JOAN stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JOANN Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

